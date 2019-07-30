DEFIANCE, Ohio — A young man who was killed in action is being remembered on social media and elsewhere today.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Tuesday the deaths of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

One of them was Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, of Bryan, Ohio and the other was Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Kreischer went to Bryan High School and served the Army as an airborne infantry member.

"Sheriff Douglas Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action," the sheriff's post reads. "To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

He's being remembered by his fitness family too, with a post from Iron Faith in Defiance.

"He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. We thought of Brandon as our own son," the post reads.

"He was very inspirational. He was upbeat he was such a go-getter, he loved working out," Annette Bowers, co-owner of the gym, said.

"He mad an impact on us and we want people to know what he meant to us and the gym," added Allan Street, who co-owns the gym with Bowers.

Brandon did the majority of his training for the military at Iron Faith. When gym members learned of his death, they were shocked.

The owners said he was deployed less than a month ago.

"Right away, I got teary-eyed, I had a pit in my stomach and I felt nauseous and I said, 'Oh, my gosh! What happened?" Bowers said.

The DOD said they are investigating the incident that claimed both Kreischer's and Nance's lives, but has yet to release details.

Meanwhile, many are flooding social media for the young soldier and finding different ways of honoring him.

"It hit me hard, I mean, instantly because he was just such a great kid, you know?" Street said.

While Kreischer isn't able to workout alongside his gym family anymore at Iron Faith, his name was written on the walls. They also plan to forever memorialize him with a plaque, dedicate a strongman competition in his name and begin a monetary collection for his wife and family. Just a small token to show their appreciation for his service and sacrifice.