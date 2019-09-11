GRAY, Ga. — The City of Gray honored veterans on Saturday morning for the 19th year in a row.

The city held a special event full of family, fun and recognition to men and women in uniform.

The classic cruisers rolled in, along with the police and fire department in Gray, to celebrate local veterans.

Local veterans marched at the event while holding signs representing what war they fought in. The community cheered on, thanking them for their dedication and service.

Richard Combs is the chairman of the Jones County Veterans Committee and is retired colonel for the United States Marines. He says the event is a great way to thank veterans and to remember their sacrifices.

“Quite often, our veterans will not get the feedback that what they did, what they volunteered to do for our country, is appreciated," Combs said. "So it’s not only for them but its also for the community.”

The event closed with a program as people sang the national anthem, and World War Two veterans shared their stories.

