COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Dublin VA

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin now has its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the Dublin VA said the facility received the shipment on Tuesday and secured it in the pharmacy's cold storage.

"Chaplain Bryant provided a short prayer to acknowledge the scientific enterprise it took to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in record time as well as for our health care providers who will administer doses," the post says.

The post says teams at the Dublin VA have been planning to for this moment, and they're prepared to start vaccinating health care personnel and long-term care inpatients on Wednesday morning.

"We want you to be ready when you are offered the vaccine," the post says.