DUBLIN, Ga. — On Monday, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin took a moment to honor late service men and women. 13WMAZ spoke with a former Prisoner of War about why this day of remembrance is important to him.

Veterans from across Central Georgia gathered at the medical center.

"It's so many service members that have lost their life, it really felt sad to me," U.S. Army veteran Roosevelt Robinson said.

One person who almost lost his life was former Prisoner of War William Freeman.

"I was only in Korea 12 days before I got captured," Freeman said.

Freeman says when he was drafted in 1945 with orders to the Army, he never imagined the torture he had to deal with.

"I was in prison for 933 days," he said.

Freeman says once the Korean Armistice was signed, he was released, but every Memorial Day he takes a minute to remember.

"To honor the ones that have gone on before you and the ones that are MIA over there," Freeman said.

Robinson watched and listened closely, being reminded of why he decided to serve.

"We do not mind putting our lives on the line to save and serve our country," Robinson said.

It's a constant reminder of the freedoms we enjoy, because of those that gave their all. During the program, officials also set up a table honoring soldiers who were Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action.