DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin will begin the reopening process on June 15.

According to a news release from the Dublin VA, the agency is working on a plan to expand healthcare services as the state starts to reopen.

The VA started limiting access to its clinic due to concerns about coronavirus in March.

According to a post on their Facebook page, to protect their patients, the outpatient clinic limited public entrances to only the main entrance and children under 18 were not allowed inside.

Next week, the VA's facility will start expanding its primary care, mental health, and specialty care services.

“The safety of veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide healthcare services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said medical center director David L. Whitmer.

Whitmer will hold a Facebook Live town hall on Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss reopening.

“VA will consider guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually expand health care services. As a high reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making,” he said.

