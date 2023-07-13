Free Uber rides bring new way to get veterans to medical appointments

Here's how you can request a free ride to your medical appointments at the Dublin VA Medical Office.

DUBLIN, Ga. — According to the American Hospital Association, 3.6 million people in the United States don't get medical care because of transportation challenges.

Michael Captain is the Chief of Health Administration Services at the Dublin VA Medical Center.

He said transportation issues hit especially hard in rural areas, like Dublin.

"Normally if someone can't reach their appointment, it's due to no transportation," Captain said.

Captain knows firsthand the importance of receiving medical care. He served 12 years in the Army and was injured during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

That's why he helped bring a pilot program called VA Uber Health Connect to Dublin.

It's a way for veterans to get to the Dublin VA Medical Center free of charge- through an Uber ride.

Veterans who need a ride and receive medical care at the VA can call their transportation number to request an Uber. Someone at the VA will book the Uber trip and send the details to the veteran's phone through the Uber app. In the app, the veteran can see all the details you would with any regular Uber ride, such as the driver's name and license plate number.

Currently, rides are available to veterans in Macon, Brunswick, and Albany, but Captain hopes to expand to more cities in the future.

Dublin VA Medical Center currently has eight employees providing rides to and from appointments for veterans. But with over 40,000 veterans in the area, there's not enough help to go around.

"There’s been certain situations where we’ve been scheduled up for days in advance, and a veteran needs a ride, but we don’t have the drivers to pick them up," Captain said.

The program was originally launched in 2022 at ten VA Medical Centers. According to a press release from the Dublin VA Medical Center, more than 30,000 Uber rides were completed from Jan. 2022 to March 2023 through the program.

They hope it'll take off in Dublin too, despite its rural population.

Perry Moulton served two tours in the Army and now volunteers at the Dublin VA Medical Center. He said he sees a lot of veterans come through who don't have affordable and reliable transportation to their appointments.

"I think that this is really gonna be great because now they have no excuse," Moulton said.

He said the only other way to get around is through Candace Transportation, but said it's expensive.

While the program has launched, it hasn't been used yet due to the lack of Uber drivers in the area.

Captain said he hopes Uber drivers will hear about the new program and come to the Dublin area to work while servicing veterans.

"We’re trying to enhance the veterans' experience and just get them in here for their appointment so we can provide the care that they need,” Captain said.

They also urge all Central Georgia veterans to follow them on Facebook for details about this program and other happenings at their center. Communications Director Dr. Frank Jordan said their Facebook page is the best way to stay updated with everything happening at the VA in real-time.