SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Defense has identified a soldier killed in Afghanistan as a Georgia resident.

Authorities said 22-year-old Specialist Miguel L. Holmes of Hinesville, Georgia died on May 6 in Nangarhar Province. A statement reports that Holmes died from a non-combat incident and that the death is under investigation.

Holmes was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Savannah, Georgia. WSAV reports this regiment specializes in field artillery and is part of the Georgia Army National Guard.

The national guardsman was acting in a support capacity in Operation Freedom's Sentinel - a NATO-led mission that began in 2015 - which focuses on training, advising and assisting local forces on the ground.

