When First Sergeant Timothy Boyd first met puppy Misha, she was recovering from horrific abuse. She had been rescued by American soldiers who saw her being dragged by a rope tied around her neck. They brought her into COP De Alencar, formally known as Camp Blackfish, to help clean her up and get her medical treatment. Ever since, she has been part of the family – and Boyd wants to give her a better life in Georgia.

“For those service members who save the strays over in the Middle East, the bond is like no other,” said Robert Misseri, cofounder of Paws of War. The organization helps military members and their pets and helps connect therapy dogs to veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Paws of War also partners with Nowzad Dogs to take companion animals out of war-torn countries and bring them to the United States to live with their military family.

Boyd, a Task Force Viking 1SG, is in a dangerous part of Afghanistan fighting ISIS, so he couldn’t talk to 11Alive about what makes Misha so special. But, the letter he wrote to Paws of War speaks volumes about how much she is loved.

First Sgt. Timothy Boyd is working to bring home Misha, an abused dog he helped save who has become his best friend in Afghanistan.

Paws of War

"My Name is 1SG Timothy C. Boyd and I am the Task Force Viking 1SG stationed at COP De Alencar, formerly known as Camp Blackfish, Afghanistan.We are an infantry unit assisting Special Forces with the fight against ISIS-K. The area we are in is a very active combat area. Without providing protected information I will just say that we are in a fight almost daily and that means lots of loud explosions and the risk of harm to us all.

"When I say all, I am including this young little pup that we have adopted on the COP. Her name is Misha.

"Misha is a loving little pup that was rescued by the former SF Team... Misha was discovered being dragged by her neck by a local national. She had a rope around her neck...She was rescued from her potential horrific death by the Warriors of COP De Alencar. She was brought back to the camp and treated ...Misha is now a part of our family. She is Part of my family.

"The sad thing is that our rotation here will soon come to an end and Misha’s future will not be known. I am looking to try and bring this loving fur baby back to my home in Georgia, where she will live a quiet life away from this war-torn country.

"It is unknown how long the US presence will remain. I do not want to leave Misha in this country and would like to get her back ... where she can run on soft grass and not be around explosions and cruel people. She is such a loving little baby and gives those of us here a sense of home, and I’d like to repay her with a gift of getting her to safety."

Misha was rescued by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and now First Sgt. Timothy Boyd is trying to raise money to bring her home with him to Dallas, Georgia.

Paws of War

Paws of War estimates that it will cost about $6,000 to bring Misha home from Afghanistan. So far, 70 people have donated. But, time is running out and Boyd wants to make sure Misha can join him when he returns to Dallas, Georgia at the end of his deployment.

“They truly are in the most dangerous part of Afghanistan and God bless them for what they’re doing,” Misseri said. “(Boyd) will be coming back to Fort Benning, and we need the support to get Misha back.”

11Alive readers recently helped another group of Georgia soldiers bring home their company dog, Bear, from Afghanistan. After we shared the story, donations spiked. Now, we’re hoping to help Misha, too.

If you’d like to donate, visit Paws of War's fundraising page for Misha.





Love pets? Follow K9kait's Facebook page

MORE HEADLINES |