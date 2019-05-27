MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The sounds of patriotic music set the tone Monday at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgevile.

Honor guard from Robins Air Force Base presented the nation's colors at the Memorial Day ceremony, and members of the John Milledge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution provided a 21-gun salute to honor the fallen.

Kristina Perkins, an attendee of the program says she wishes fallen heroes were here to see how they're being honored.

RELATED: Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones

"The people that are real heroes, they're not here to spend this day with us, and it breaks my heart to know that people are not able to see our real heroes anymore," Perkins said.

RELATED: 'That symbol of freedom:' Johnson County farm flies flags for Memorial Day

The ceremony started at 11 a.m. and featured State Representative Rick Williams as the keynote speaker.