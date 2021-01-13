Space Force selects Alabama for its new command headquarters

Florida had been trying to bring the headquarters to Brevard County, which is already home to the historic Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch complex.

After months of speculation, we now know where the new "home" of the U.S. Space Force will be. And, it's not Florida.

A Space Force official confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay on Wednesday that the newest military branch's command headquarters will be located in Huntsville, Alabama's Redstone Arsenal region.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration.”

Back in November, 10 Tampa Bay reported that Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County had been among the six finalists for the command location. Besides Florida and Alabama, other states that had been vying for the headquarters included New Mexico, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas.

In the weeks since, the Department of the Air Force has been conducting virtual and on-site visits to determine the best fit for its needs. Ultimately, the military decided Alabama was best suited for the command facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

