MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a Veterans Day Vernitta Love will never forget.

The Marietta resident got the surprise of her lifetime while she was sitting in the audience at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon explained how the Home Depot Foundation started a new contest called Operation Surprise, where people can nominate a friend or a loved one who's in need of home repairs.

"The winner gets $25,000 to go toward critical home repairs," he said during the show.

But little did Vernitta Love know her son, Aaron, had nominated her.

"The winner of this year's Operation Surprise Contest is here with us tonight, they're sitting in our audience and they have no idea that they've been chosen," he added.

Fallon gets out of his seat and walks up the stairs in the audience and calls Vernitta's name.

In shock, she immediately covered her face with her hands and started crying. Her son, Aaron, was sitting next to her.

Vernitta Love is with her son, Aaron, on the Jimmy Fallon show.

As the crowd gave a standing ovation, she embraced Fallon with a hug.

Her son said she served 26 years in the Air Force. Vernitta, who lives in metro Atlanta now, was a single mother from Detroit.

"She's retired but at the same time, man, I don't know anybody more selfless than her," he said. "She will give her last to make somebody else good. I mean, she gives to the homeless vets in our area and is always constantly trying to do things in the community."

Fallon had one more surprise for Vernitta.

He told her the Home Depot Foundation had doubled the prize money, so she would receive $50,000. They news left her overjoyed.

