Macon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658 gathers to remember military fallen

MACON, Georgia — Macon's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658 gathered to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.
The ceremony began with Rutland High School's ROTC presentation of colors and finished with a barbecue meal.
Post Commander and Army Veteran Tracy Burkholder says those willing to sacrifice their lives through service is what makes this country great.
"The military across the board and the Coast Guard, when you sign your name on the dotted line, you're basically signing your life away, if need be, to keep this country free, to keep this country safe and keep people safe," Burkholder said. "When you realize that people are willing to do that for this country, that's what makes this country great."
Burkholder says one of his biggest accomplishments in life is to say he served his country in the United States Army.