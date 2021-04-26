x
Military dad surprises daughters during cheer competition in Florida

The girls had no idea their dad was coming home.

TAMPA, Fla — An airman who has been deployed surprised his two daughters Sunday during a cheer competition in Tampa. 

Stacey Gardiner told 10 Tampa Bay the girls had no idea their dad was coming home and had been staying at a friend's house thinking they had plumbing issues at their house. 

The parents of the girls' cheer team performed a cheer-off against other teams and at the end of the routine Airman Jr Caraway showed up to surprise his daughters. 

