DUBLIN, Ga. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the new director for the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

David L. Whitmer, FACHE, was appointed to the position, and he will oversee health care delivery to around 37,000 veterans work with 1,472 employees.

"Mr. Whitmer has a proven track record as an exceptional health care leader," said VA Southeast Network Director Leslie Wiggins, in a press release. "He has held progressively responsible leadership positions within the Federal and private sector and has outstanding qualifications."

The medical center says Whitmer has demonstrated the ability to lead large organizations as well as motivate employees and manage resources.

He earned his Masters in Political Science, Public Administration and his Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Social Science Education from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

