Navy identifies SEAL candidate who died following training

CORONADO, Calif. — The Navy said Sunday that SEAL candidate Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, N.J., died at Sharp Coronado Hospital several hours after his basic underwater demolition class completed "Hell Week."

Mullen was declared dead at 5:42 p.m. Friday, Navy officials said.

Another SEAL candidate, whose name was not released, was in stable condition Sunday at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Both sailors were assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

Earlier Friday, Mullen and his SEAL class completed Hell Week, a five- day event during the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen's family for their loss," said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. "We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle's BUD/S classmates."

The two sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were taken to hospitals to receive emergency care, Navy officials said.

The cause of Mullen's death was not immediately known and an investigation was underway.

With great sadness I inform my friends, family and entire community that we lost one of our own Original lManalapan... Posted by Jullissa C Perez on Sunday, February 6, 2022