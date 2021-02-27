The Quilts of Valor Foundation hosted the event.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The best sort of gift is one that comes from the heart.

Several Tampa Bay area veterans became the latest recipients of a brand new, homemade quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Fourteen quilts were hand-delivered to veterans Saturday afternoon as part of a "thank you" for their sacrifice.

It's one of the three messages the quilts represent. The others include:

We honor you for your service.

Comfort. "We consider it our privilege to wrap you in your quilt as we will never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend our country."

"As of today, the story of the quilt becomes yours. We hope you will keep it with you as a tangible reminder that you are not forgotten, no matter where or how you served," said Allison Fentriss with Quilts of Valor Foundation, speaking to the group.

The veterans now are part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation's Roll Call, just a small portion of the quarter-million quilts the organization has distributed since November 2003.