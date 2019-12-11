ROSWELL, Ga. — A special honor will be held in the spirit of Veterans Day.

Seven Georgia World War II veterans will finally be laid to rest, years after they passed away with no one to come forward to claim their remains. But one organization is making sure they are remembered with honor and dignity.

"It's truly a humbling experience," explained Morgan Gentry, the director of the Roswell Funeral home.

They'll be the ones to host the patriotic send off, because there's no family or friends left to do it.

"Unfortunately, their families never came back to receive their remains," she said.

Now, the organization Missing in America Recovery Program will honor these servicemen with a special memorial service in Roswell. The non-profit's mission is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans.

"They've helped us in the process and definitely orchestrating placing these cremated remains in a national cemetery," Gentry explained.

After Tuesday's service, the remains of the seven veterans will be escorted with full military honors to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The memorial service is open to the public.

Gentry said he is humbled to host the event.

"So, to take these veterans, and to be able to honor them and the brave ways they've served our country is even more of a humbling experience for me, not only as a funeral professional, but as an American," she said.

The memorial service will be held Tuesday morning at the Roswell Funeral Home on Mansel Road in Roswell at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

