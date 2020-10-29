Reserve sailor from Snellville supporting Navy's shipyard surge in COVID response

'I’m doing what I signed up to do and standing in and working alongside active duty and civilian partners.'

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Snellville native is serving at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command history.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Amberia Simpson is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance program.

The mobilization is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Simpson is a machinist’s mate. She's responsible for the organizational repair and upkeep of shipyard machinery systems.

“I’m doing what I signed up to do and standing in and working alongside active duty and civilian partners,” Simpson said in the news release.

They said earlier this year, a quarter of the naval shipyards’ production workforce was on administrative leave due to the pandemic. This caused the shipyards to experience schedule impacts, delaying maintenance work.

“The four naval shipyards are critical to providing deployable, combat-ready warships for our Sailors and Marines,” NAVSEA’s Commander Vice Adm. Bill Galinis said in a news release. “Augmenting our organic civilian workforce with SurgeMain Reservists allows us to address the maintenance challenges generated by the pandemic so we can return ships back to the Fleet.”

Simpson said she knows the sacrifice will pay off.