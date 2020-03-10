Tech Sgt. Benson received the Airman's Medal, one of the most prestigious decorations awarded

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Three years ago, Tech Sgt. Jordan Benson helped roughly 30 people to safety during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting when a shooter opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Benson also rendered first aid to a woman who had been shot. He applied direct pressure to her gunshot wound and helped to carry her to a medical tent at the concert venue.

On Friday, Benson was awarded the Airman's Medal at Robins Air Force Base.

It's one of the most prestigious decorations awarded to U.S. Armed Services members.

It's given to military members who, while serving in the Air Force, voluntarily risk their own life outside actual combat.

"Sgt. Benson, it may not have seemed like it at the time. but your presence gave reassurance to many people whose lives had suddenly spiraled into confusion. Your initial efforts to shield others from gunfire and leading strangers to safety, saved an untold number of lives," said Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland.

Benson says his military training kicked in that day.

"It was not just the action I was trained to take. In that critical, fearful moment, it becomes something more eternal. it's about what's in your heart, your belief, your faith, and values," Benson said. "From the beginning, I was taught our Air Force core values. Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do."

Benson says as he's gotten older, those values and principles have become even more important.

"I think people might want to know what went through my mind on that day, I'm honestly hesitant to offer much," Benson said speaking to the crowd.