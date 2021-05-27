Robins Air Force Base holds annual Memorial Day Service honoring fallen airmen

At the the 44th Airman's Memorial Service, leaders at Robin Air Force Base read each name and paused to remember their service.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins Air Force base took time to remember former employees who died in the last two years Thursday morning.

"From mechanics, sheet metal workers, supply chain and program managers, engineers, scientists, and many more," Colonel Brian Moore, 78th Air Base Wing Commander at Robins, said. "All unsung heroes who did their best to ensure our mission was a global success."

This marks the 44th Airman's Memorial Service. It was all to stop and honor the more than 80 former employees.

The base had to cancel last year's event during the pandemic.