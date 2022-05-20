Robins Museum of Aviation honors late WWII pilot

Lieutenant Colonel Crawford Elmer Hicks joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and flew missions out of Polebrook, England.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins honored a World War II B-17 pilot Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Crawford Elmer Hicks joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and flew missions out of Polebrook, England.

Throughout his military career, Hicks parachuted out of a burning plane, was a Prisoner of War, and taught ROTC in England and Warner Robins.

The museum held a ceremony and displayed photos and other relics of his time in the service.

Hicks' wife Olive was there and she believes he would feel honored by the display.

"He would be tickled pink, and I'm sure he's looking down. I think it'd make him cry. I really do," Olive said.

Hicks spent every day talking about B-17s and even moved to Macon to be closer to the museum.