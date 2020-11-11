Salute to Service: Houston County veteran uses lessons learned in the military to cope with the pandemic

Robert Hoke spent nearly three decades serving the country.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At Antebellum Grove in Warner Robins, there are sounds of serenity mixed with the sound of Robert Hoke's laughter.

"If I can make somebody smile and laugh, I've done my job for today," he said.

Hoke joined the Air Force back in 1959 and worked in logistics. He also spent time as a recruiter for the Air Force Reserves before moving to a civil service job at Robins Air Force Base until 2009.

"I served from 10 different states," Hoke said.

He says his time in the military taught him a lot. He still uses many of those lessons now.

Just like during his time in the military, the coronavirus pandemic kept Hoke from spending time with his family.

"We're used to it really," he said. "When you're in the military, you couldn't go home every day, you know? So this is just like a carry over from the military."

Hoke says he would like to be able to see his kids and grandkids more often, but he's glad that right now, he doesn't have to be alone.

"This is like the military. You have to make friends," he said. "It comes easy to get depressed. Then you start dwelling on things, but here, they don't give you enough time to dwell. They keep you active."

From Bingo to movie nights, Hoke keeps a full social calendar without even leaving the senior living facility.