'So glad to lay eyes on you': Senior airman welcomed back to Central Georgia from Afghanistan

MACON, Ga. — As we spend this week honoring our veterans, we want to also thank our active service members.

Central Georgians just welcomed an Air Force airman home to Macon.

We spoke to Grace Tinkey along with friends and family to learn more about her summer spent evacuating people from Afghanistan.

"Welcome home! I just wanted tell you thank you for your service," said a friend of the Tinkeys.

After more than 90 days away, friends and family surrounded Grace Tinkey with love, tears of joy, and gratitude.

"I'm so glad to lay eyes on you!!! You are just such a wonderful woman. I am so proud of you," Tinkey's friend said.

Tinkey just got back from a three-month deployment in the Middle East.

"Serving is something I've always wanted to do. Being over there during Kabul was insane, but I was a part of a great group of people, and I am so grateful to be able to do that with them," Tinkey said.

As a senior airman, she helped load and maintain Air Force C-17s, flying in and out of Kabul. While there, her unit helped rescue Afghan orphans.

"There were a lot of nerves going into Afghanistan. There are a lot of unknowns. Every time we were picking up people, like I think one of the more tear-jerking moments, you would see people crying and just so thankful to be out of there," Tinkey said.

Tinkey's squadron made several trips to Kabul over a month.

Her parents, Stephanie and David, watched her mission closely.

"We are just overjoyed. We are just so happy to have all of them back. It was a real blessing to go to Charlton to see the plane land and see them all come off the plane," Stephanie Tinkey said.

As soon as her feet hit the ground last week in South Carolina, she couldn't stay still.

"What a lot of people don't know, beyond her service, is the athlete Grace Tinkey is," Tom Mason said.

Tinkey said, "I did the Rock and Roll Half Marathon on Saturday with a couple of my friends."

Then, she drove home to Macon and friends and family, like Becky Angelo.

"This mission in Afghanistan touched so many people, and the fact that she was there just meant the world to us, because we couldn't be there," Becky Angelo said.

"So many people were sending messages with prayers, and notes of encouragement. I can't tell everyone enough thank you for that because it meant more than most people realized," Tinkey said.

Once surrounded by support on a mission, now engulfed with love back home.

"Serving is the biggest sacrifice, and look at what you can do," a friend of Tinkey's said.