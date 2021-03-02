Stone Mountain native is promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer aboard USS America

Lesure is also a graduate of Stone Mountain High School.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — One of Stone Mountain's own has been promoted aboard the U.S. Navy's amphibious assault ship USS America.

According to a press release, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Lesure was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

The ceremony took place at the end of January in the ship's hanger bay.

He is assigned to the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, one of nine U.S. Navy amphibious squadrons.