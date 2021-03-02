x
Stone Mountain native is promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer aboard USS America

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — One of Stone Mountain's own has been promoted aboard the U.S. Navy's amphibious assault ship USS America. 

According to a press release, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Lesure was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. 

The ceremony took place at the end of January in the ship's hanger bay. 

Credit: USS America (LHA 6)
PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Lesure, from Stone Mountain, Ga., a graduate of Stone Mountain High School, assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, is promoted as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer in a ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay. The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a Sailor’s career. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

He is assigned to the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, one of nine U.S. Navy amphibious squadrons.

"The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a Sailor’s career. America, the flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

