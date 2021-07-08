National Purple Heart Day takes place on Saturday, Aug. 7.

TAMPA, Fla. — In honor of the upcoming national Purple Heart Day, Tampa city leaders on Friday held a ceremony for the many men and women who were injured or killed in the line of combat.

Outside city hall, a group of Purple Heart recipients watched as a flag was raised above the building.

"We are here to celebrate valor, celebrate sacrifice and just American greatness that brings us together," said Tampa Councilman Luis Viera.

The oldest military award, more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members since 1782.