CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local WWII and Korean War veteran got to live out a lifelong dream on Thursday in Clearwater.

Gerald Attanasio, 94, was surprised to find out he was selected to take a ride in a WWII biplane at Clearwater Municipal Airport.

Attanasio boarded the mustard-colored plane and was taken for a ride around the airport. He said he was a little disappointed the pilot didn't do a flip as he asked.