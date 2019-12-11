WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For Veteran's Day, one Warner Robins Marine was thanked for his service with a brand new car.

Purple Heart Marine Jonathan Davis received the keys to his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Monday morning.

"This is one of those feelings that I can't put a word on," says Davis. "I am overwhelmed -- overwhelmed by the love and support that is going on right now."

Davis served in the Marine Corps from 1997 to 2006 before he was injured in combat. Now, he lives in Warner Robins with his wife and two sons.

"I'm going to baby it just like anyone else does with a new vehicle," says Davis. "I'm proud to have it. She's beautiful."

The car was donated to Davis by the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Five Star Chevrolet.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping combat wounded veterans re-adjust to civilian life.

