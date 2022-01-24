Warner Robins Museum of Aviation welcomes historic gunship 'Spooky'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — "Spooky" has made it home and is now at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
The Air Force AC-130 was built in Marietta and flew as a cargo hauler in the Vietnam War.
It was converted into a gunship in 1970 before moving to Hurlburt Field in Florida and becoming a training craft in 1998.
Along the way, it picked up the nickname "Spooky."
Anthony Mize started out in the military as a crew chief on the AC-130H gunship and did 7 years active duty.
He is now a restoration specialist at the museum.
"It's traveled all over the world and done a lot of cool things, and it's cool to just have it back here and be able to show it back in its home state," Mize said.
Visitors can tour inside Spooky on March 19 when the museum in Warner Robins hosts Family Aviation Day.