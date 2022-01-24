Warner Robins Museum of Aviation welcomes historic gunship 'Spooky'

The Air Force AC-130 was built in Marietta and flew as a cargo hauler in the Vietnam War.

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — "Spooky" has made it home and is now at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

It was converted into a gunship in 1970 before moving to Hurlburt Field in Florida and becoming a training craft in 1998.

Along the way, it picked up the nickname "Spooky."

Anthony Mize started out in the military as a crew chief on the AC-130H gunship and did 7 years active duty.

He is now a restoration specialist at the museum.

"It's traveled all over the world and done a lot of cool things, and it's cool to just have it back here and be able to show it back in its home state," Mize said.