The annual event honors the 31 lives lost on August 6, 2011 when an American helicopter was downed in Afghanistan.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach hosted the 31Heroes organization Saturday as they put on their annual Workout of the Day (WOD) event to honor the 31 lives lost on August 6, 2011 in Afghanistan.

31Heroes put on a workout and after party fundraiser to commemorate and raise money for the families of those lost 11 years ago.

On August 6, 2011, America lost 30 military service members and one U.S. military K-9 when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, which went by the call sign Extortion 17, was downed in Afghanistan, 31Heroes said in a press release.

The event lead to the creation of 31Heroes.

"The mission of 31Heroes is to raise money and awareness through social and athletic events to support the families of Extortion 17 and honor their legacy by funding the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," the release said.

The WOD event is held every year on the first Saturday of August and happens simultaneously across the world. It includes doing a 400-meter run with a sandbag, eight barbell thrusters, six rope climbs and 11 box jumps with a teammate as many times as possible within the 31 Minute timeframe.

During the workout, people work together in pairs; one does the run while the other does everything else, and then they switch. 20 teams worked out every 40 minutes starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. There was also a kids' WOD.

There was also an after party that immediately followed the workouts.

Family and friends got to pet animals at a petting farm that was brought out, listen to the local country band 'Buckshot' and take part in a raffle.

“As we mark this somber anniversary, we want to ensure no one forgets the brave warriors who sacrificed their lives for our country and will continue to honor them through this Main Event WOD and many other 31Heroes events throughout the year," 31 Heroes Board President Jason Barnes said.