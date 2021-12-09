MariMed celebrated National Brownie Day by taking a shot at the record books.

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day with what it believes is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”

MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet square and 15 inches tall, weighs 850 pounds and contains 20,000 mg of THC.

In addition to National Brownie Day on Wednesday, the sweet treat was also made to celebrate the launch of the company’s new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby’s Baked.

A spokesperson for the Norwood-based company says the brownie is being sold to a medical marijuana patient.