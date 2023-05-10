Oklahoma police searching for someone yelling "help" instead find goat

Sometimes a call can really get your goat. Yesterday, Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey responded to a report of someone heard yelling for help. Upon arriving, the officers began walking toward the faint sound of someone yelling. As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for “help.” Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends. Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.