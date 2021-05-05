Rare lobster found at Red Lobster donated to living museum

The restaurant chain wished 'Freckles' a 'long and wonderful life.'

Thanks to being an "ultra-rare" lobster, one crustacean was saved from becoming the main dish at a Red Lobster. Now, he gets the chance to have a long, happy life, according to Red Lobster.

The restaurant chain said "Freckles," a calico lobster was found at one of its Virginia locations.

Red Lobster says there's about a one in 30 million chance of finding a lobster like Freckles.

It says instead of serving up Freckles alongside some cheddar bay biscuits, the local restaurant donated the "cool crustacean" to the Virginia Living Museum and says it hopes "he lives a long and wonderful life."

People will have the chance to see Freckles at the Virginia Living Museum "soon," according to WAVY, after "a short evaluation and quarantine."

According to National Geographic, scientists aren't quite sure how calico lobsters get their spotted shells.

Unlike blue lobsters, whose shells are known to be caused by genetic changes, Robert C. Bayer told National Geographic at the time he believes the shell color comes from "something environmental."