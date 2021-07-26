K-9 Jas was a 3-year-old Belgian malinois that joined the police department in 2019.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A police department in Georgia is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers that died in a crash.

The Savanah Police Department says K-9 Jas died after the police SUV he was in overturned during a crash. Police say the crash happened while K-9 Jas and his partner Officer Jon Lindsey were responding to a call.

The police department says Officer Lindsey was not seriously hurt in the crash.

K-9 Jas was a 3-year-old Belgian malinois that has joined the police department in 2019. He was certified as a dual-purpose patrol/drug dog, according to the police department.

K-9 Jas had originally been assigned to another handler who retired. After that, K-9 Jas was reassigned to Officer Lindsey and the two officially became a team in April 2021.

The Savannah Police Department says the duo had been together for 37 arrests, 26 of which were felonies in the time they were working together.

The police department posted a tribute to K-9 Jas on its Facebook page asking for people to keep Officer Lindsey and the K-9 unit in their thoughts.

NEWS RELEASE: SPD Mourns Loss of K-9 Jas SAVANNAH, GA (July 24, 2021) – The Savannah Police Department is saddened to... Posted by Savannah Police Department on Sunday, July 25, 2021