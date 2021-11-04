Search continues for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier

She's been missing since Tuesday. Her car was found on the Mississippi River Bridge.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The search continues for a missing LSU student who hasn't been seen for days.

Freshman Kori Gauthier was last seen Tuesday, April 6. Her vehicle was found on the eastbound side of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge when a driver crashed into it. Police say it appeared her car had been abandoned.

It's been agonizing for Levar Gauthier, Kori's father. He says he won't rest until he knows more about where his daughter is.

“I haven’t eaten since Wednesday at work for lunch,” Gauthier told WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge. “I’ve maybe gotten four hours of sleep in the last couple of days and her mom hadn’t gotten that much, I’m sure. I get a cat nap here and there but I mean we won’t stop until we know something about my daughter.”

Police don't suspect foul play in the case.

LSU Police has been investigating the disappearance of one of our students, freshman Kori Gauthier, and has been in close contact with her family. Anyone with information on Kori Gauthier is asked to contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231. pic.twitter.com/jdg5R2NxZI — LSU (@LSU) April 9, 2021

LSU released an update on the search for Gauthier Saturday morning that reads, “We want to assure the LSU community that the search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier continues in cooperation with law enforcement officials and volunteers throughout the region. LSU Police Department is in contact with Kori’s parents and keeping them updated and informed throughout, including sharing details that, out of respect for the family’s privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigation, are not being shared with the general public. We are aware there are those who want us to address the many rumors and speculation, but our focus is on locating Kori and respecting her parents’ privacy in the process.”

Search efforts are continuing in a targeted area of the Mississippi River throughout the weekend for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier. — LSU (@LSU) April 11, 2021

According to Texas Equusearch, Kori was known to be wearing black leggings and a purple sweatshirt. The Cajun Navy is helping in the search.