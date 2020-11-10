Nearly 98,000 people sign petition to save Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell

This signature pizza is slated to be removed from the menu within the next couple months, but fans won't let it go without a fight.

It’s the Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell fans call it affordable deliciousness in the form of ground beef squished between two crispy tortillas and topped with pizza sauce, cheeses and diced tomatoes. If you're not a fan of meat – there’s a vegetarian version.

It’s no surprise nearly 98,000 fans have signed a petition to keep this unique pizza on the menu. There's no guarantee Taco Bell will reverse its plans for the Mexican Pizza, but the petition aims to get 150,000 signatures.

Editor's Note: Above video is about other changes Taco Bell has announced it will be making to its restaurants.

“Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Please band together, show support and save the Mexican Pizza,” petition said Krish Jagirdar in his Change.org post.

Jagirdar is also asking customer to buy up as many Mexican Pizzas as possible

The food chain known for its iconic bell and cheap late-night menu is catching flack for changes announced earlier this summer. It also shared plans to launch smaller locations with dual-drive thrus and concierge service teams.

The Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, all Shredded Chicken items – including the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt) are all on the chopping block.

They’ll be removed from the menu starting November 15.

Of course, it’s hard to see any of those dishes go – but the Mexican Pizza has hit Taco Bell fans especially hard.

Taco Bell is standing by its decision however to protect the environment. The company claims the Mexican Pizza packing accounts for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the United States.

