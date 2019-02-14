BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn gym teacher plans to appeal his punishment after he was fired for playing the online game “Fortnite” with his students, according to a report from the New York Post.

The Post reports 30-year-old Brett Belsky shared his gaming handle with a couple of his students after overhearing them talk about the game. The group played online together for about 20 minutes one day after school.

A parent of one of those students then reported Belsky and he was fired in the fall of 2018 following a review, according to the Post.

Belsky told the Post the game of Fortnite was meant to be a way to connect with the students and motivate them to finish their school work. However, Belsky never cleared the incentive with the school.

