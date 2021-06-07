Texas mom arrested after posing as 13-year-old daughter to sneak into school, reports say

Casey Garcia explained in a video that she conducted the "social experiment" to show the lack of safety protocols at schools.

EL PASO, Texas — One Texas mom decided to go back to school — but not exactly how you might think.

Casey Garcia, 30, decided to dress up as her 13-year-old daughter and sneak into her middle school, according to multiple reports.

In a video documenting the experience, Garcia says she spent the day going to her daughter Julie's classes, eating lunch in the cafeteria, and even waving to the principal in the hallway.

She is seen wearing a yellow Marvel hoodie, jeans, sneakers, glasses, and a black mask in another video that Garcia recorded while at the school.

The 30-year-old almost made it through the entire day but was caught when a teacher asked her to stay after class, CNN reported.

Garcia was arrested on June 4 and charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records, according to the Washington Post.

But Garcia insisted she wasn't trying to break the law, she explains in a video. She says she conducted the "social experiment" to show the lack of safety protocols at schools.

“We need better security at our schools,” Garcia said. “This is what I tried to prove. I don’t mean to be curt, but I kind of feel like I proved it.”

Garcia added that she wanted to bring awareness to the threat of mass shootings in schools.

“There have been way too many mass shootings. The first one should have never happened. We need metal detectors. I don’t think backpacks are a good idea," she said in the video.