ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Keep your weapons -- real or not -- out of checked baggage.

A Florida man had his travel plans shot down when he was stopped Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania because he had parts of a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher packed in his bag, the Associated Press reports.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the unassembled parts when his bag triggered an alarm as it passed through security equipment. The bag contained the launcher's barrel, grenade, trigger and sights, the TSA said.

The man, a resident of St. Augustine, was at his departure gate and detained for questioning. TSA officers found the device could be assembled, but it would be non-functioning.

He reportedly said he thought the item could be brought on the Orlando-bound flight if checked.

Not so: The TSA says people who bring weapons and weapon replicas are subject to fines upward of $13,000. The agency has a complete list on its website.

The man was able to catch his flight to Florida.

