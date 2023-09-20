Harris has already spent a lot of time in Georgia this year with this latest visit marking at least the fourth stop in the Peach State.

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Georgia.

Just four months after her last visit, the VP is making a stop in Atlanta as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour next week. Marking her fifth stop on the tour, Harris will be speaking with students from Atlanta's historically Black colleges and universities.

According to the White House, she will participate in a moderated conversation with students from Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College on Tuesday, Sept. 26. She is expected to speak about issues that the administration believes disproportionately impact young people across America – from reproductive freedom and gun safety to voting rights and book bans.

The vice president's visit comes nearly two weeks after First Lady Jill Biden paid the Peach State a visit. The First Lady shared remarks at Emory University and a campaign event on behalf of President Joe Biden.