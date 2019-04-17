MACON, Ga. — Forty five people from more than 10 countries became American citizens in Macon-Bibb on Wednesday.

RELATED: Bibb commission approves $1.4 million for third phase of Freedom Park renovations

They took oaths of allegiance to the United States during a naturalization ceremony at the Macon-Bibb courthouse at 11 a.m.

U.S District Judge Marc T. Treadwell presided over the ceremony with assistance from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"The rule of law is very simple in this country, and everybody should follow it. That's what binds us together like he said today and for me, yes you do pay a price and it's time consuming, but it's worth it," said Dr. Myriam Telis Johnson, who became an American citizen during the ceremony.

RELATED: Crystal Lake Apartments on the market with $8.5 million asking price

The U.S. citizenship and Immigration Services encourages new citizens, and guests to share their naturalization ceremony on social media, using the hashtag "#newUScitizens."