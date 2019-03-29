MACON, Ga. — The new company managing the troubled Crystal Lake apartment complex says all of the remaining tenants must leave by April 30.

That's according to letters delivered to tenants this week.

Last week, a judge appointed a receiver, Strategic Management Partners, to collect rent and arrange repairs for the 280-unit complex.

A company that holds the $5 million mortgage on the Crystal Lake Apartments wants a judge to appoint a receiver.

They say the current owners, Crystal Lake Holdings, defaulted on their loan by failing to make monthly payments in January and February.

They claim the owners also violated their loan agreement by failing to maintain the complex and prevent any fire or safety hazard.

This week, the new receiver's letter told tenants, "We have determined that it would not be possible or safe to conduct the extensive repairs needed while teants are still living at the complex.

They said they'd waive rent for both March and April -- but tenants needed to move out by April 30.