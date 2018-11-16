Authorities say a Columbus-based law enforcement helicopter has crashed into an Alabama river.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County, Ala.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard, but CBS-affiliate WIAT reports that 'there are no signs of survivors.'

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office tells WVTM-TV that divers were being sent into the Coosa River.

Alabama news outlets report that the helicopter is believed to have hit a power line before the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.