LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new program is helping replenish the city’s disappearing tree canopy and saving residents money.

Through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, TreesLouisville is providing 870 free trees to Louisville residents.

The trees will help clean the air, filter water, and lower energy bills.

Some of the trees that will be offered include Tulip Poplar, Sycamore, Bald Cypress, Blackgum, Sugar Maple and Swamp White Oak.

RELATED: $2K goes to planting trees downtown to help tree canopy

Officials say the two-to-four-foot-tall trees will be delivered directly to customers.

The Community Canopy Project for Louisville will continue this project until all of the trees are reserved.

RELATED: Metro Council passes tree canopy ordinance

They are planning further opportunities for residents to have free trees through 2020.

The 870 trees are estimated to produce more than $500,000 in substantial community benefits within 20 years.

RELATED: Students take home trees to help Louisville's tree canopy

For more information on how to get a free tree, click here.