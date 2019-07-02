MACON, Ga. — Georgia College and State University closed all of its dining halls Wednesday when more than a dozen students reported stomach problems.

Billy Stepp is a freshman at Georgia College on a meal plan, and he says he eats at a dining hall called 'The Max' pretty regularly.

"I rely on it heavily and it's very disappointing to see that it was closed today," said Stepp.

The school posted signs saying all dining facilities closed Wednesday morning.

Michael Hokanson with the Georgia Department of Public Health's North Central Health District says 13 people connected to the college reported stomach problems, so the district began an investigation and ran food tests.

"But also we collect stool samples from those that have been impacted with gastrointestinal symptoms," said Hokanson.

GCSU spokesperson Brittiny Johnson says the school gave each student on meal plan about $20 credit to eat at restaurants off campus.

Freshman Ashlee Appling says she used her money to eat at places like KFC and Zaxby's.

"Well I hope everybody gets better, and I hope that moving forward this doesn't happen, because we all put our trust in the Max, and so no one wants to get sick," said Appling.

Wednesday evening Johnson sent a statement from the school saying:

"Out of an abundance of caution, Georgia College voluntarily decided to close all campus dining facilities on Wednesday, February 6 due to reports of students having stomach pain. The Baldwin County Health Department has conducted testing and has concluded that there are no concerns that would prevent us from operating normally. As an additional precaution, all campus dining facilities have been thoroughly sanitized. All campus dining facilities, except the Lunch Box, will re-open Thursday morning and operate on a normal schedule.

However, as we are in the cold and virus season, we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of sicknesses. The Center Disease Control (CDC) is a good resource and we encourage everyone to read the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/habits/index.htm



As always, if you are sick, stay away from others! Do not share your illness, and cover your mouth and nose. Clean your hands often and be aware that viruses can live on surfaces such as counter tops and doorknobs for 24 to 48 hours."

Hokanson says from the information collected so far, the department determined the school can reopen the dining halls and conduct normal operations.