MACON, Ga. — A north Macon Mexican restaurant recently added a food truck to its offerings.

Guitarra's Mexican Grill is located on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., and now it is available in the downtown area twice a week.

RELATED: Chico and Chang ranks in top 50 on national restaurant list

Giovanna Pina, who co-owns 'Guitarra's On The Way' with her friend, Armando Ibarra, says the food truck named Guitarra's On The Way had its debut at a GEICO event back in November.

Now, as a semi-permanent location, it will be parked at the corner of Hemlock and Spring Streets in downtown Macon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Erica Bowdre

"We've been here for about a week and it's been pretty good business out here," she said. "We're very thankful for our customers."

The food truck serves similar food as the restaurant including tacos, quesadillas, nachos and burritos.

"We've gotten most of our business here at Navicent Health," said Ibarra. "We've also done a couple of orders at GEICO.

RELATED: Satterfield's to reopen under new ownership

He added that they plan to eventually expand the food truck and possibly shift to a Monday through Friday schedule.

Ibarra says the truck will also be available for various events.

Guitarra's Mexican Grill is located at 157 Tom Hill Sr Blvd #205, Macon, GA 31210. Click here to visit its Facebook page and click here to visit the food truck's Facebook page.