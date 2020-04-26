BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen on the Ocmulgee River on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities in both Butts and Monroe counties, as well as game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, are looking for 23-year-old Devontae Griffieth who witnesses said went under while kayaking.

His aunt told 11Alive that he was with a group of five people who were on the river when they somehow got into trouble and Griffieth's kayak overturned. She said he was last seen clinging to the kayak in the area of Giles Ferry Road.

DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon said that search crews are on foot along the banks, using sonar equipment in the water and even searching by air to find the Henry County man.

McKinnon said the river is higher than normal and the swift current is making the search more difficult.

Game Wardens are using side-scan sonar to aid in the search and members of Monroe County EMS are searching the banks using two boats.

Devontae Griffieth

Provided

