The search began around 9 p.m. in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A father and daughter are found alive in the woods in Luzerne County after their small plane crashed Sunday night.

State police say it's a miracle that both the 58-year-old father and his 13-year-old daughter survived the crash.

It took hours of searching overnight to find them. Their plane went down on Sunday night about a half-mile into the woods in Bear Creek Township between Bald Mountain Road and Suscon Road.

State police in Wilkes-Barre were contacted by the FAA Sunday night around 8:40 p.m. that a plane had dropped off their radar after a rapid descent, but it was difficult to get a specific location.

Eventually, the United States Air Force was called to help with the search. They were able to ping the dad's phone and the girl's iPad which led them directly to the crash site.

Emergency crews found them huddled together for warmth. Both were in what police called a pre-hypothermic state.

"The daughter saves both of them by using her iPad and her dad was cuddling the daughter to give her warmth because they were both exposed to the elements and were suffering from hypothermia at the time," Sergeant John Richards of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Sgt. Richards says in his 28 years of experience he has never seen a plane crash of this type end this way. He called it a miracle.

"They were very scared at first. Dad was extremely scared, when I first approached thinking there was an animal or something approaching his daughter," said Sgt. Richards. "We explained who we were that we were there to help. And immediately they start talking to us and were cooperative the whole way. They helped us every which way they could."

Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say the plane had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. It's not clear where they were headed.

The FAA is looking into what caused the plane to go down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.