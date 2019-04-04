One person is dead after a shooting in Macon County.

Officer Carlisle with the Oglethorpe Police Department says it happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night within the city of Oglethorpe.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. At 3:15 Thursday morning, Officer Carlisle could not yet confirm is the investigation is a homicide or just a death investigation.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ as more details become available.