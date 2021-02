The Georgia Department of Transportation says it happened on GA-96 between Knoxville Street and Campus Drive.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal wreck in Peach county Saturday night.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, it happened on GA 96 between Knoxville Street and Campus Drive.

GDOT says all lanes are currently blocked and they are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

The estimated time of clearance is 12 a.m.