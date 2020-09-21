1 dead after accident in Monroe County

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened on I-75 northbound near the Johnstonville Road interchange.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a car accident in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night deputies were called to an accident involving an off-duty Glynn County officer and an unknown man.

The release says the man rear-ended the officer's car, and both cars couldn't move. The man then allegedly attacked the officer, and the officer defended himself.

The release says the unknown man then ran onto the highway, getting hit by multiple vehicles. His name has not been released.

The Glynn County officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says all lanes are currently blocked, but they expect it to be cleared by 1 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says this is still an active investigation.